Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.38 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $420.81 million and approximately $124.38 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00763599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.28 or 0.07729407 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

