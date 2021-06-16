Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 4.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.87 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 3,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 335,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.