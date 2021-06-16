Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00.

Laird Superfood stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 275,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The company has a market cap of $244.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.44.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

