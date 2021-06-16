Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Sells $108,780.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paul Jr. Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $119,385.00.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of Laird Superfood stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00.
Laird Superfood stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 275,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The company has a market cap of $244.98 million and a PE ratio of -10.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.