Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $940.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

