Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940.06 Million

Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $940.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $922.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.19 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $846.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

