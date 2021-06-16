Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Landbox has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $312,853.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00145213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00181611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.98 or 0.00955685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.46 or 1.00138696 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

