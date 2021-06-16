Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.3 days.
Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$72.55 on Wednesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.32.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
