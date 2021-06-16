Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

