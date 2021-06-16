Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

