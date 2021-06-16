Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPSIF remained flat at $$0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

