Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jun 16th, 2021

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

