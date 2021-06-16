Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

