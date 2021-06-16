LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.96% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $150,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,540 shares of company stock worth $7,957,556. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

