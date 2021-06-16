LENSAR (LNSR) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare LENSAR to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.96 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 72.40

LENSAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 899 3824 7051 187 2.55

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 137.81%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.08%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Summary

LENSAR beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

