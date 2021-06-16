Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 156,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,965 shares.The stock last traded at $26.69 and had previously closed at $27.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 63.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

