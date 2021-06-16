Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.85. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 240,412 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$196.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

