LHT (LHT) Market Cap Hits $157,738.58

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. LHT has a market capitalization of $157,738.58 and $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000210 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

