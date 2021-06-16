Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 103,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,832 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,522,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

