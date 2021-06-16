Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,337 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of Life Storage worth $71,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,741. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.93.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

