LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of LITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 338,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,543. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 21.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 338,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.