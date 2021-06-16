LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of LITB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 338,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,543. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
