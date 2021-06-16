LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $29,447.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.71 or 0.00773424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00083712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042544 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,038,696 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,619,577 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

