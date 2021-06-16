Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce sales of $53.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $51.52 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $225.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

LLNW stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 880,192 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

