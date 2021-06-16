Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.48

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and traded as high as $66.77. Linamar shares last traded at $65.84, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIMAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.