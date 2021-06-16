Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LIN opened at €239.95 ($282.29) on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of €173.30 ($203.88) and a 12-month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €242.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion and a PE ratio of 52.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

