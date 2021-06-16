Liquidity Network Trading 62.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 62.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $405,226.73 and approximately $39,796.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00181602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.00935113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.95 or 0.99739122 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

