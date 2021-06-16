Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 337,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,092. The stock has a market cap of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

