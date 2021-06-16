Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Tops $39.42 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00019279 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $39.42 million and $279,679.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00145780 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00936139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,424.11 or 1.00201116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,197,542 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

