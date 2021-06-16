Liquity USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $725.51 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

