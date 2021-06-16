Litecoin Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,449.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $2,449.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.72 or 0.00918854 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,512.02 or 0.99480977 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,871,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

