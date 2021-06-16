Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $258.10 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.61 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

