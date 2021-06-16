Livenodes 24-Hour Volume Hits $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00025522 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002239 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

