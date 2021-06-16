Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,372,700 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.9 days.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.