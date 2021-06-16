Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Logitech International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.01. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

