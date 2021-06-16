Loopring Reaches One Day Volume of $37.16 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $357.82 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

