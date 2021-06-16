Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $337.40. 75,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

