Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SEB Equities lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

