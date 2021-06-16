Lunes (LUNES) Market Cap Hits $2.64 Million

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $4,072.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

