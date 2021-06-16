Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LKCO stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

