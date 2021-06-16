M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 22,381 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.59. 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

