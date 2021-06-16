M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,721 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

Anthem stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.10. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.