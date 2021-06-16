M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 15,226 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 101,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

