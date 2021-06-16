M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. 62,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

