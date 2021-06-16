M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,171,000 after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,003,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.06. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

