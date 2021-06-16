M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. 130,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.