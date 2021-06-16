Macquarie Downgrades CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSLLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSLLY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,772. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.58.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

