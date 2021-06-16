MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,820. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.