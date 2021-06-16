Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.69 Billion Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 5.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.16% of Netflix worth $2,690,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,896. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.18 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

