Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $29.58 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,844 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. 272,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

