Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 923,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

