Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 32,959 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $59.76. 77,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

