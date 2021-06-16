Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 2,191,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

