Magnite (MGNI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) recently:

6/16/2021 – Magnite was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/11/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

6/7/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Magnite was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/11/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Magnite had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $60.00.

Magnite stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 186,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $415,441.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,734.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

