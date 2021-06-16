Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in May

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 15,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,115. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

